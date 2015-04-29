SINGAPORE, April 30 United Overseas Bank , Singapore's third-biggest lender, posted a 1.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, but the earnings were slightly below analysts' average forecast as the bank reported slower loan growth than its two rivals.

UOB said net profit for the January-March period came in at S$801 million ($606.3 million), slightly below an average forecast of S$807 million from six analysts polled by Reuters. It reported a net profit of S$788 million a year earlier.

UOB saw loan growth of 7.8 percent from a year earlier versus 20 percent for Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Singapore's second-biggest lender, which earlier posted an 11 percent rise in first-quarter net profit

DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's biggest bank, reported loan growth of 11 percent from a year earlier.

