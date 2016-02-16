BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
SINGAPORE Feb 16 Singapore's United Overseas Bank said around S$2 billion ($1.4 billion) of its oil and gas exposure could show weakness if oil prices continue to stay low.
UOB has a total exposure of S$12 billion to the oil and gas sector, chief financial officer Lee Wai Fai told a briefing.
He cautioned that the weakness in the portfolio may not be felt in 2016 alone. ($1 = 1.4009 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company