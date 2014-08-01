SINGAPORE Aug 1 Shares in United Overseas Bank Ltd dropped as much as 3.1 percent to a two-week low of S$23.40 on Friday, after the bank said its bad debt charges had doubled in the previous quarter.

Singapore's third-largest bank reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating market estimates. But the bank said a group of investors was struggling to service high-end property loans.

UOB was headed for its biggest daily decline in three months and was the second-worst performer on Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index

(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Stephen Coates)