US STOCKS-Wall St drifts with eyes on Fed; Intel drops
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.24 pct (Adds Valeant after the bell, updates volume)
SINGAPORE Aug 1 Shares in United Overseas Bank Ltd dropped as much as 3.1 percent to a two-week low of S$23.40 on Friday, after the bank said its bad debt charges had doubled in the previous quarter.
Singapore's third-largest bank reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating market estimates. But the bank said a group of investors was struggling to service high-end property loans.
UOB was headed for its biggest daily decline in three months and was the second-worst performer on Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.24 pct (Adds Valeant after the bell, updates volume)
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.24 pct (Updates to market close, changes dateline, byline)
* Dollar steady after Friday slide as probable Fed hike looms