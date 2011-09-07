(adds background on UOB's stake before the purchase)
SINGAPORE, Sept 7 Singapore's United Overseas
Bank said on Wednesday it has increased its stake in
Vietnam's Southern Commercial Joint Stock Bank to around 19.99
percent.
This was done through the subscription and market purchase
of an additional 18.75 million shares for $11.3 million. The net
tangible assets of Southern Bank were $180 million as of July
31, UOB said in a statement.
In 2008, UOB raised its stake in Southern Bank to 15 percent
from 10 percent, which cost the Singapore lender $15.6 million
then.
UOB's rival Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp owns 15
percent of Hanoi-based VPBank.
($1 = 1.210 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)