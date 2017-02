SINGAPORE, Sept 7 Singapore's United Overseas Bank said on Wednesday it has increased its stake in Vietnam's Southern Commercial Joint Stock Bank to around 19.99 percent through the subscription and market purchase of an additional 18.75 million shares for $11.3 million.

The net tangible assets of Southern Bank were $180 million as of July 31, UOB said in a statement. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)