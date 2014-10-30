BRIEF-Shanxi Securities to issue corporate bonds worth up to 3 bln yuan
* Says it plans to issue 3-year corporate bonds worth up to 2 billion yuan
SINGAPORE Oct 30 Singapore's third-biggest lender, United Overseas Bank, on Thursday posted a rise of 18.7 percent in quarterly profit, helped by strong loan growth and fee income, beating expectations.
However the bank posted S$162 million ($126.73 million) in bad debt charges in the third quarter, up 90.5 percent from a year earlier due to a "few specific non-performing loan accounts" in Thailand and Indonesia.
UOB earned S$866 million in the three months ending in September, up from S$730 million a year earlier.
The result exceeded an average forecast of S$746 million from five analysts polled by Reuters.
Rival Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp reported a 62 percent rise in quarterly profit on the back of a one-off gain, but the closely watched core quarterly profit was slightly below the average forecast by analysts. ($1=S$1.2783) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
March 13 Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment Company SA:
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Toshiba Corp is seeking to extend its Tuesday deadline for submitting official third-quarter earnings due to disagreements with auditors over issues at its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, sources familiar with the matter said.