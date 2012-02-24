SINGAPORE Feb 24 Singapore property and
hotel firm UOL Group Ltd posted on Friday a 12 percent
drop in full-year net profit, mainly due to higher taxes and
lower fair value gains, and said it was cautious about prospects
in 2012.
UOL, controlled by the family of billionaire banker Wee Cho
Yaw, earned S$664 million ($529 million) in 2011, down from
S$756 million the year before.
Its operating profit before tax and minority interest was,
however, 32 percent higher at S$728 million.
Group revenue jumped 45 percent to a record S$1.96 billion,
helped by higher recognition of income from the sale of projects
launched in the past three years, as well as contributions from
its Parkroyal serviced suites in Kuala Lumpur and the Parkroyal
Melbourne Airport hotel.
UOL Group Chief Executive Gwee Lian Kheng said the firm is
cautious about prospects for 2012 in view of the expected
economic slowdown in Singapore and the region.
But he added the firm has a healthy capital position.
"Adopting a cautious approach, we will seek out
opportunities to selectively replenish our landbank in Singapore
and overseas," he said.
($1 = 1.2560 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)