March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
SINGAPORE Aug 8 Singapore realtor UOL Group Ltd said its second-quarter net profit fell by more than half from a year earlier to S$211.7 million ($169.2 million), hit by a declining sales in an oversupplied market.
UOL, one of Singapore's biggest property firms, also reported a 30 percent slide in its revenue for the quarter, to S$213.6 million as property sales fell. Revenue from property investments grew 8 percent, while that from property development dropped 73 percent, the company said in a statement.
"In view of the declining residential property prices and the record number of newly completed private dwellings from now till 2016, we expect the residential property market to remain subdued for a while," said Gwee Lian Kheng, the company's chief executive, in the statement. (1 US dollar = 1.2513 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.
BOSTON, March 16 Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday in the trial of the co-founder of a now-defunct Massachusetts pharmacy charged with murder and racketeering for his role in a 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States.