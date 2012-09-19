* Aggressive pricing prompts investor backlash
* Fair value debate intensifies after strong rally
* Bankers chase deals to bolster market position
By Natalie Harrison
LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - The weak performance of cable
company UPC's new subordinated bond, its first in two years, has
inflamed a growing row in the high-yield market over valuations
as borrowers, and bankers, continue to push deal pricing to the
limit.
Netherlands-based UPC, part of American media mogul John
Malone's Liberty Global empire, priced a 6.375% EUR600m 10-year
subordinated issue at 99.094 late on Tuesday to yield 6.5% - way
below fair value estimates given in the range of 6.75-7.25%.
The coupon was the lowest achieved on a euro-denominated
unsecured bond from a Single B issue since 2007, according to
one of the lead managers.
Although the bond was comfortably oversubscribed, and fully
allocated, according to a person familiar with the situation,
the bonds underperformed in secondary.
By late Wednesday, they were bid around 98.75, but had
fallen to as low as 98 earlier in generally good market
conditions where the Crossover index was 10bp tighter, and other
issues that priced the same day had risen 2 to 3 points.
Another person close to the situation said 75-100 investors
were in the final book.
But feedback from investors that shunned the deal - led by
Credit Suisse on the left and joint bookrunners Barclays, Credit
Agricole and Deutsche Bank - was negative and focused entirely
on pricing.
One high-yield investor who did not participate, said that
issuers, like UPC, that already make up a significant chunk of
fund allocations, would struggle to get deals away without a new
issue concession.
UPC Holding has around EUR15.3bn of outstanding debt, of
which EUR5.4bn is in bonds, and the remainder loans, the
investor added.
"We will not buy repeat issuers unless they are offering a
new issue discount. Not only was UPC expensive, but it came on
the heels of the Unitymedia bond that hasn't performed that
well," the investor said.
Unitymedia, also owned by Liberty Global, issued a 5.5%
EUR650m 2022 bond at par earlier this month, which is currently
bid at 99.
"The proceeds were also arguably more aggressive. Unlike the
Telenet and Unitymedia bonds, which refinanced and termed out
debt, this was for general corporate purposes. In John Malone
terms that means a dividend," he added.
Another investor, who also opted not to buy the bond, shared
similar views.
"UPC is a great company, but I never buy their deals in
primary. The company has a constant pipeline of refinancing to
do, and so there is always the possibility of new supply," the
investor said.
"The company has always been very savvy about when it
accesses the market. Deals are usually timed for perfection, and
aggressive in terms of pricing."
FAIR VALUE DEBATE
One high-yield banker said the general feedback from
investors was that the right price for the deal would have been
closer to 6.75%.
"If they had priced it 25bp wider than where it came, I'm
sure that it would have traded well," he said.
UPC's last subordinated primary deal prior to this was back
in August 2010 when it priced a 8.375% 2020 issue. That EUR640m
bond was yielding around 6.1% at the time of the new issue
announcement.
"The new deal was simply mispriced, and it's hard to justify
that when there are so many data points out there for cable,"
said another banker. He had spoken to more than 30 European
accounts on Wednesday, the vast majority of which said that they
had not participated in the trade.
The transaction follows record low coupons on recent deals
from borrowers such as German tyre manufacturer Continental and
packaging firm Smurfit Kappa.
Smurfit priced the lowest cost floating rate note since 2007
on Tuesday, which was wrapped around reoffer of Euribor plus
350bp on Wednesday, following similar success with a
dual-tranche fixed rate deal earlier this month.
Although UPC's secondary market performance was not a
complete disaster, it stood out in contrast to a sell-out
dual-tranche EUR735m deal from debut issuer German meter reading
company Techem the same day.
Techem's bond, which priced at par, was heard to be 10 times
subscribed, and was 2-3 points higher on Wednesday. Although
some bankers said the pricing was also aggressive, investors
seized on the chance to diversify into a new business that has
utility-like cash flows.
According to one of the leads, UPC's underperformance was
down to short selling pressure. He suggested that syndicate
critics were suffering from "sour grapes", having not been
mandated as bookrunners.
But clearly pricing is a big issue in the market.
"When investors are targeting 7-8%, and they're faced with
primary deals that offer 6%, or even lower at 5%, it's not
surprising that there is a big debate in the market about fair
value," said one syndicate banker on the UPC trade.
"Some investors are certainly holding out to see if the
market backs up a little bit."
MISPRICED OR BOUGHT DEAL?
Some bankers suggested that the bookrunners may have
back-stopped the UPC trade, and therefore had less flexibility
on pricing in order to avoid losing money on the transaction.
Although supply has come back with a bang in September, just
USD4.6bn-worth of deals priced throughout July and August.
Syndicate bankers in general are now seizing the buoyant market
conditions to make up for lost time, and to propel their league
table rankings.
That also tends to stimulate aggressive tactics to win
mandates.
"Bankers want to show that they have made money for the
bank, and this is their chance to do that," said another
high-yield investor.