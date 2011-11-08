Nov 8 UPCB Finance V Ltd on Tuesday sold $750 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

JP Morgan, Barclays Capital, and Goldman Sachs were the active joint lead managers for the sale. BORROWER: UPCB FINANCE V LTD AMT $750 MLN COUPON 7.25 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 5/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 7.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/16/2011 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 522 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS