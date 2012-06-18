(Adds details on England team orders)

KRAKOW, June 18 Poland fans seeking refuge from the galling prospect of Ukrainian success at Euro 2012 while they lick their wounds after an early exit, could be forgiven for seeing double at the Zen restaurant and bar in Krakow.

In the middle of Saint Tomasza street in the heart of the city, working in tandem as they prepare sashimi and sushi for a cosmopolitan clientele that includes members of the England squad, they will find twins Artiom and Sasza, from Kharkiv.

During matches shown on a giant screen behind them, they routinely field inquires about their family background -- and place of birth -- with shy smiles. They give little away.

Asked if they are identical twins, they laugh. "I don't know," said Sasza. "I ask my mother and she said the same, but she can tell who we are..." (sic)

Both also volunteered nothing about the special take-away orders that have arrived regularly in the past fortnight from the Stary Hotel, where England are staying.

Instead, it was left to their senior colleague Alek, to confirm that the England players' orders were prepared by a team that included the Ukrainian twins.

"Yes, they order from us about four times a week and it is taken to the hotel for them," he said. "I think vegetarian sushi is the most popular, but they also like fried shrimps and crab."

Born five minutes apart, and raised in Kharkiv, one of Euro 2012's host cities in the Ukraine, the twins were 21 in March and, unpopularly for some of Zen's regulars, are quietly hoping their home nation can cause an upset on Tuesday when England travel to Donetsk for a decisive final Group D fixture.

STRONG TEAM

"I don't know what will happen because England are a very strong team," said Artiom, speaking in English. "But, of course, I hope we can win.

"We are always working here. Everyone wants Poland to win, but now they can't... so maybe it will be Ukraine that goes to the second round.

"When we work, of course, we cannot turn round to see the football. That is very difficult, very hard. When we are together we have a lot of emotions to watch the match."

Curiously, and almost invisibly, several visiting British reporters, in Krakow to cover the England team's nearby training camp, have taken to watching matches at Zen.

"We did not know that, but we know that you are English," said Sasza. "So we will see you here on Tuesday to see who can win!"

Asked why they chose not only to move to work in Poland, but to choose Krakow, they grin again.

"It is very nice here," said Artiom. "The work is good and our lives are much better. Much, much better.

"It would be nice to go home and to support our national team, but now it is better to stay here and to work." (Reporting By Tim Collings; Editing by Ken Ferris)