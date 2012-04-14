(Updates with more tornadoes, no injuries reported)
* 'Violent' tornadoes predicted into the night
* Some damage, but no injuries reported so far
* Oklahoma activates emergency operations center
By Steve Olafson
OKLAHOMA CITY, April 14 Tornadoes touched down
in Oklahoma, Nebraska and Kansas on Saturday and residents of
the U.S. Plains states braced for a predicted major outbreak of
dangerous nighttime twisters.
Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes were expected in the
evening over parts of the three states, the National Weather
Service said, and severe storms were also possible from Texas to
Iowa to South Dakota and Minnesota.
"Conditions will remain favorable for strong to violent and
possibly long-lived tornadoes into the overnight hours," the
National Weather Service said in an advisory on Saturday
afternoon.
"Tornadoes during the overnight hours can be particularly
dangerous because they are usually fast-moving and obscured by
rain and darkness," it added.
No deaths or injuries were immediately reported from
Saturday's tornadoes by early evening. Violent twisters appeared
restricted to mostly underpopulated areas.
In northwestern Oklahoma, a tornado touched down for less
than a minute in the afternoon, said Rick Smith, a National
Weather Service meteorologist in Norman. Tennis-ball-sized hail
fell in the region, the weather service said.
A tornado also hit Mustang, a suburb of Oklahoma City,
before dawn, the weather service confirmed. One home had major
roof damage, and trees, power lines and fences were down, said
Kristy Yager, a spokeswoman for Oklahoma City.
"We'll have storms all night long in Oklahoma," Smith said.
The pair of Oklahoma twisters hit a day after a tornado
sliced across Norman on Friday afternoon.
In Kansas, a tornado touched down near Tipton in the
north-central part of the state, taking tin off a building, said
Mike Moritz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
A tornado in southwest Kansas damaged buildings on two farms in
Rush County, said James Fisher, emergency management director
for the county.
"We have weathered the first part of the storm," Moritz
said. "We will see what happens tonight."
Tornadoes briefly touched down on Saturday afternoon in
Nebraska's Nuckolls County and Thayer County, but no major
damage was immediately reported, Moritz said.
Bad weather in that state led to the cancellation of
Saturday's Red-White Spring Game at the University of Nebraska
in Lincoln. The football scrimmage will not be rescheduled,
university officials said.
"It's disappointing for the players who I know look forward
to this day and it's disappointing for the fans, but what are
you going to do?" Coach Bo Pelini said in a statement. "You have
to look at the safety of everyone involved."
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said the worst
conditions were expected to hit late on Saturday between
Oklahoma City and Salina, Kansas, while other areas could see
baseball-sized hail and strong winds.
Oklahoma activated its emergency operations center as a
precaution ahead of the storms.
"We really want to make sure that the public is aware that
this is a serious threat and make sure that people are
prepared," said Keli Cain, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma
Department of Emergency Management.
(Reporting By Corrie MacLaggan and Kevin Murphy; editing by
Colleen Jenkins and Mohammad Zargham)