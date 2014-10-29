Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 29 Update Software AG :
* Said on Tuesday Management Board and Supervisory Board decided on adaptation of new business model
* Said aim of this reorganization was to make company competitive in long term and to develop profitable and efficient cost structures
* Sees FY 2014 negative EBIT margin in the range of -20 pct to -25 pct
Source text: bit.ly/1pXePOI
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order