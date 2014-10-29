Oct 29 Update Software AG :

* Said on Tuesday Management Board and Supervisory Board decided on adaptation of new business model

* Said aim of this reorganization was to make company competitive in long term and to develop profitable and efficient cost structures

* Sees FY 2014 negative EBIT margin in the range of -20 pct to -25 pct

