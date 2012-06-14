(Adds detail, analyst)
* 2013 investment seen at $32.5 bln
* Initial 2013 estimate still uncertain
* Analyst: 2013 figure looks "extremely high"
OSLO, June 14 Total investments in oil and gas
activity off Norway, the world's eighth largest oil explorer,
are expected to reach a new record in 2013 as the exploration
boom continues, Statistics Norway said on Thursday.
The agency expects total investment to rise to 194.3 billion
crowns ($32.49 billion) next year from this year's 186.6
billion, but said the 2013 figure, its initial estimate, was
still uncertain and subject to revisions as projects are
included only after approval.
"The number for 2013 looks extremely high but that has to do
with the fact that there are now more approved projects early in
the year than there has been before... but apart from that this
is clearly a good growth," Nordea Markets Chief Economist
Steinar Juel said.
The agency's forecast for 2013 is 51.1 billion crowns higher
than the corresponding estimate for 2012 but it said a more
appropriate comparison would be with its later 2012 estimate for
172 billion crowns.
Still, the figure indicates investments will continue to
rise even after the agency earlier warned of signs of capacity
constraints.
"We think this will contribute to a stronger growth picture
and that Norges Bank may revise its growth picture upwards",
Juel said, adding the bank would not change its rate forecasts
due to Thursday's figures.
The agency's forecast for investments in oil and gas in 2012
was revised up slightly to 186.6 billion crowns from the 186.0
billion seen in March.
Its initial 2012 forecast, published a year ago, was for
143.2 million crowns, well below its new estimate on Thursday.
Norway's economy, including the massive oil sector, grew by
1.4 percent in the first quarter from the previous quarter, far
outpacing the euro zone's stagnation.
($1 = 5.9808 Norwegian krone)
(Editing by James Jukwey)