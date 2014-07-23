July 23 update software AG : * Says Q2 revenue increase Of 7 pct comparing to comparable period last year * Says H1 EBIT of EUR 0.4 mln (previous year: EUR -1.7 mln) * Says H1 revenue of EUR 17.5 million, 9% up (previous year: EUR 16.1 million) * Expects 2014 revenue increase of 3-5% and EBIT-margin of 1-3 % * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage