Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 23 update software AG : * Says Q2 revenue increase Of 7 pct comparing to comparable period last year * Says H1 EBIT of EUR 0.4 mln (previous year: EUR -1.7 mln) * Says H1 revenue of EUR 17.5 million, 9% up (previous year: EUR 16.1 million) * Expects 2014 revenue increase of 3-5% and EBIT-margin of 1-3 % * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)