HELSINKI Aug 31 UPM-Kymmene , the world's biggest producer of graphic papers, said it plans to cut 1.3 million tonnes of production capacity in Europe and shed about 1,200 jobs to boost profitability.

The planned cuts, which are bigger than analysts expected, follow its acquisition of debt-laden firm Myllykoski and an industry struggling with overcapacity and falling demand.

UPM said it plans by the end of the year to permanently close 1.2 million tonnes of magazine paper capacity in Finland, Germany and France, as well as 110,000 tonnes of newsprint capacity in Germany. That is more than 2 percent of Europe's total paper capacity of around 51 million tonnes.

It also plans to temporarily close a fine paper plant in Germany and streamline operations in one pulp and paper mill in Finland.

The annual synergy benefits of the Myllykoski merger are expected to be worth about 200 million euros. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Greg Mahlich)