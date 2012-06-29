HELSINKI, June 29 Finnish forestry group
UPM-Kymmene said it was selling its Kajaani sawmill
in central Finland and will shut down two other mills by the end
of the year to try to cut production and costs in response to
weaker sales.
UPM said the Kajaani mill will be sold to a company called
Polkky. Its closure of the Aureskoski and Heinola mills will
eliminate close to 100 jobs.
UPM and other European paper companies have been cutting
production capacity to deal with a shift to digital media and
competition from cheaper rivals in Asia.
