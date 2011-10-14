(Adds detail, quote)
* Expects 2011 op. profit to fall
* Fine paper, pulp deliveries disappoint
* Forest sector shares fall
HELSINKI, Oct 14 Finnish forest group
UPM-Kymmene cut its full-year profit outlook, saying
it delivered less pulp and fine paper than it expected in the
third quarter.
The world's top publication paper maker said it now expected
2011 operating profit to fall from last year. It previously had
forecast profit improvement.
Shares in the company fell 6.8 percent at 0912 GMT and rival
Stora Enso shares were down 5.5 percent.
"Fine paper demand continued to be low in Europe and
deliveries did not recover in September from the seasonal summer
slowdown," the company said in a statement.
UPM said its underlying operating profit from the
July-September period was 137 million euros ($188 million), down
from 204 million euros a year earlier.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)