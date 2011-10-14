(Adds detail, quote)

* Expects 2011 op. profit to fall

* Fine paper, pulp deliveries disappoint

* Forest sector shares fall

HELSINKI, Oct 14 Finnish forest group UPM-Kymmene cut its full-year profit outlook, saying it delivered less pulp and fine paper than it expected in the third quarter.

The world's top publication paper maker said it now expected 2011 operating profit to fall from last year. It previously had forecast profit improvement.

Shares in the company fell 6.8 percent at 0912 GMT and rival Stora Enso shares were down 5.5 percent.

"Fine paper demand continued to be low in Europe and deliveries did not recover in September from the seasonal summer slowdown," the company said in a statement.

UPM said its underlying operating profit from the July-September period was 137 million euros ($188 million), down from 204 million euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)