By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Oct 14 Finnish forest group UPM-Kymmene cut its profit outlook after delivering less pulp and fine paper in the third quarter than expected, and warned of ongoing uncertainty in a sector struggling with low demand and overcapacity.

Shares in the world's top graphic paper maker fell 7.4 percent by 1052 GMT, hurting the entire sector. Shares in Finnish rivals Stora Enso and M-real fell 6.6 percent and 8 percent respectively.

UPM said it now expected 2011 operating profit to fall from last year. It had previously forecast profit improvement, and analysts on average had expected a 3.3 percent increase, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

"The situation is weaker than feared. Uncertainty hits this kind of bulk industry hard, the customers just don't have the courage to decide to buy paper," said Katja Keitaanniemi, head of research at Swedbank Finland.

UPM had earlier said it expected slow demand for fine paper, but the weakness of pulp sales was a surprise.

"It looks like the pulp market has slowed quite fast, both in Europe and China," she said.

UPM and its peers have been struggling with falling demand, overcapacity and the rise of Chinese rivals. Sappi , the world's largest fine paper maker, said this month the fourth quarter would likely be weaker than expected.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for July-September were about 330 million euros ($452 million), down 14 percent from a year ago and below the 360 million euros forecast on average by analysts.

UPM's third-quarter sales of 2.6 billion euros, however, were roughly in line with analysts' expectations.

Keitaanniemi said rival Stora Enso may also post a profit warning when it reports third-quarter results on Oct. 21, pointing to the fact it was "a million tonnes long in market pulp" and that its wood product operations could disappoint due to macroeconomic uncertainty.

Yet she also said investors should take into account that shares in UPM and Stora Enso are down some 40 percent this year.

"They both have cash flow and profits and pay out dividends. UPM's energy assets might be worth more than the listed company at this point," she said.

In addition to making paper and pulp, UPM is Finland's second-biggest electricity producer with total power capacity of about 3,000 megawatts. It has a stake in nuclear consortium Teollisuuden Voima as well as hydropower assets.

