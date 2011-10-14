* Expects 2011 operating profit to fall
* Pulp, fine paper deliveries disappoint
* Uncertainty continuing in pulp, fine paper markets
* Forest sector shares fall
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, Oct 14 Finnish forest group
UPM-Kymmene cut its profit outlook after delivering
less pulp and fine paper in the third quarter than expected, and
warned of ongoing uncertainty in a sector struggling with low
demand and overcapacity.
Shares in the world's top graphic paper maker fell
7.4 percent by 1052 GMT, hurting the entire sector. Shares in
Finnish rivals Stora Enso and M-real fell
6.6 percent and 8 percent respectively.
UPM said it now expected 2011 operating profit to fall from
last year. It had previously forecast profit improvement, and
analysts on average had expected a 3.3 percent increase,
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
"The situation is weaker than feared. Uncertainty hits this
kind of bulk industry hard, the customers just don't have the
courage to decide to buy paper," said Katja Keitaanniemi, head
of research at Swedbank Finland.
UPM had earlier said it expected slow demand for fine paper,
but the weakness of pulp sales was a surprise.
"It looks like the pulp market has slowed quite fast, both
in Europe and China," she said.
UPM and its peers have been struggling with falling demand,
overcapacity and the rise of Chinese rivals. Sappi , the
world's largest fine paper maker, said this month the fourth
quarter would likely be weaker than expected.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) for July-September were about 330 million
euros ($452 million), down 14 percent from a year ago and below
the 360 million euros forecast on average by analysts.
UPM's third-quarter sales of 2.6 billion euros,
however, were roughly in line with analysts' expectations.
Keitaanniemi said rival Stora Enso may
also post a profit warning when it reports third-quarter results
on Oct. 21, pointing to the fact it was "a million tonnes long
in market pulp" and that its wood product operations could
disappoint due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
Yet she also said investors should take into account that
shares in UPM and Stora Enso are down some 40 percent this year.
"They both have cash flow and profits and pay out
dividends. UPM's energy assets might be worth more than the
listed company at this point," she said.
In addition to making paper and pulp, UPM is Finland's
second-biggest electricity producer with total power capacity of
about 3,000 megawatts. It has a stake in nuclear consortium
Teollisuuden Voima as well as hydropower assets.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
