HELSINKI Dec 7 Finnish paper maker UPM-Kymmene and utility Fortum said on Wednesday they planned to spend 90 million euros ($120 million) and 72 million euros respectively to help finance the engineering phase in the construction of a new nuclear power plant.

Utility Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) is planning a fourth nuclear power plant in Olkiluoto, southwestern coast of Finland. It is currently building a third nuclear plant there, but delays and soaring costs have slowed down the project, which is now estimated to start operating in 2014, five years behind the original schedule.

UPM, in addition to making paper and pulp, is Finland's second-biggest electricity producer, and has a stake stake in TVO through utility Pohjolan Voima. Fortum's stake in TVO is around 26 percent.

Both companies said their financing corresponds to their ownership stake in TVO. ($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by Will Waterman and Jane Merriman)