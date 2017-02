HELSINKI Aug 31 Finnish paper maker UPM-Kymmene said in conference call on Wednesday:

* says entreprise value per sales after capacity cuts 0.7

* says entreprise value per EBITDA after capacity cuts 4.0

* says current overcapacity of Europe's publication paper industry about 10 pct

* CEO says seasonal pickup in paper deliveries likely to be more muted than expected a month ago (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)