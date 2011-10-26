* Q3 core EBIT down 33 pct y/y, pulp profits halved
* Sees "heavy winter" ahead
* CEO confident on gains from Myllykoski
(Adds analyst comments, details on season)
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, Oct 26 The world's largest graphic
paper maker UPM-Kymmene Oyj warned of more tough
times ahead for the struggling paper industry after reporting a
33 percent drop in underlying third-quarter profit.
UPM said on Wednesday it expected weak market conditions to
continue in the fourth quarter, especially in sawn timber.
Europe's graphic paper demand will be somewhat lower than a year
ago, it said.
"We are prepared for a heavy winter. There is already a
clear decline in demand in Europe for our timber and plywood
businesses," Chief Executive Jussi Pesonen said in a statement.
The global economic slowdown is exacerbating problems in the
European paper industry, which was already struggling with
shrinking demand, overcapacity, and rising Asian competition.
UPM's third-quarter operating profit, excluding
restructuring costs and other one-off items, fell 33 percent
from a year ago to 136 million euros, or 5.2 percent of sales.
Pulp profits more than halved to 88 million euros on
maintenance shutdowns, weaker sales and lower prices.
The company normally enjoys a seasonal boost in the fourth
quarter, but CFO Tapio Korpeinen said the pick-up could be lower
than usual this time.
The company said it expected full-year profit to fall, and
analysts have on average forecast core operating profit to slip
5.5 percent from 2010 to 691 million euros ($961 million).
UPM recently brought some relief to the industry by
acquiring debt-laden rival Myllykoski and announcing a plan to
shut many mills, aiming to reach annual synergies of 200 million
euros. Closures should support magazine paper
prices.
The pricing outlook in other paper grades does not look as
bright, analysts say, though rival Stora Enso has
said it is looking to raise newsprint prices next year.
"We think it is very hard to push that through now," said
Handelsbanken analyst Karri Rinta. "We expect forest companies
across the board in Nordics, excluding SCA, to post weaker
profits next year."
As paper demand in Europe and North America is shrinking on
the shift from print to electronic media, forest companies are
turning to dealmaking and a shift to new businesses for growth.
UPM, in addition to making paper and pulp, is Finland's
second-biggest electricity producer, with total power capacity
of about 3,000 megawatts. It has a stake in nuclear consortium
Teollisuuden Voima as well as hydropower assets.
Sweden's SCA (SCAb.ST) is seeking to position itself as a
hygiene products firm, while Finnish M-real is
looking to get rid of paper assets and focus on board-making.
($1 = 0.719 Euros)
(Editing by Erica Billingham and Will Waterman)