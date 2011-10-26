* Q3 core EBIT down 33 pct y/y, pulp profits halved

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Oct 26 The world's largest graphic paper maker UPM-Kymmene Oyj warned of more tough times ahead for the struggling paper industry after reporting a 33 percent drop in underlying third-quarter profit.

UPM said on Wednesday it expected weak market conditions to continue in the fourth quarter, especially in sawn timber. Europe's graphic paper demand will be somewhat lower than a year ago, it said.

"We are prepared for a heavy winter. There is already a clear decline in demand in Europe for our timber and plywood businesses," Chief Executive Jussi Pesonen said in a statement.

The global economic slowdown is exacerbating problems in the European paper industry, which was already struggling with shrinking demand, overcapacity, and rising Asian competition.

UPM's third-quarter operating profit, excluding restructuring costs and other one-off items, fell 33 percent from a year ago to 136 million euros, or 5.2 percent of sales.

Pulp profits more than halved to 88 million euros on maintenance shutdowns, weaker sales and lower prices.

The company normally enjoys a seasonal boost in the fourth quarter, but CFO Tapio Korpeinen said the pick-up could be lower than usual this time.

The company said it expected full-year profit to fall, and analysts have on average forecast core operating profit to slip 5.5 percent from 2010 to 691 million euros ($961 million).

UPM recently brought some relief to the industry by acquiring debt-laden rival Myllykoski and announcing a plan to shut many mills, aiming to reach annual synergies of 200 million euros. Closures should support magazine paper prices.

The pricing outlook in other paper grades does not look as bright, analysts say, though rival Stora Enso has said it is looking to raise newsprint prices next year.

"We think it is very hard to push that through now," said Handelsbanken analyst Karri Rinta. "We expect forest companies across the board in Nordics, excluding SCA, to post weaker profits next year."

As paper demand in Europe and North America is shrinking on the shift from print to electronic media, forest companies are turning to dealmaking and a shift to new businesses for growth.

UPM, in addition to making paper and pulp, is Finland's second-biggest electricity producer, with total power capacity of about 3,000 megawatts. It has a stake in nuclear consortium Teollisuuden Voima as well as hydropower assets.

Sweden's SCA (SCAb.ST) is seeking to position itself as a hygiene products firm, while Finnish M-real is looking to get rid of paper assets and focus on board-making. ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Editing by Erica Billingham and Will Waterman)