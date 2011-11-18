HELSINKI Nov 18 Forest group UPM-Kymmene said it is preparing temporary lay-offs in several Finnish paper mills due to weak demand.

It said on Friday it has started talks to possibly lay off some employees for up to 90 days at Rauma, Kymi, Kaukaa, Jokilaakso and Tervasaari mills, who produce mainly magazine paper.

The sites employ altogether some 2,900 people. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mike Nesbit)