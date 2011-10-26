HELSINKI Oct 26 Finnish forest group
UPM-Kymmene said it saw a clear decline in demand for
timber and plywood as the economic outlook turned weaker in the
second half of the year.
"We are prepared for a heavy winter," Chief Executive Jussi
Pesonen said in a statement. UPM cut its full-year outlook
earlier this month after delivering less pulp and fine paper in
the third quarter than expected.
Third-quarter profit, excluding one-off items, fell to 107
million euros ($149 million), or 19 cents per share, from 165
million euros, or 28 cents a share, a year earlier.
($1 = 0.719 Euros)
