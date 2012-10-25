HELSINKI Oct 25 Finnish forestry group UPM-Kymmene reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit, due to weak margins in its European paper business.

Its underlying operating profit in the third quarter fell 10 percent from a year ago to 122 million euros ($158 million), missing all analysts' forecasts which averaged 137 million euros in a Reuters poll.

UPM, the world's biggest producer of graphic papers, also repeated it expected its full-year core operating profit to fall from 2011. ($1 = 0.7711 euros)

