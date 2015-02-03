* Q4 adjusted EBIT 230 mln euros vs 207 mln in Reuters poll

HELSINKI, Feb 3 UPM-Kymmene, the world's largest maker of graphic paper such as newsprint and magazine paper, beat quarterly profit forecasts and annual dividend expectations on Tuesday following deep cost cutting in Europe.

The Finnish company posted on Tuesday a fourth-quarter core operating profit of 230 million euros ($260 million), up from 207 million euros a year earlier and surpassing analysts' average estimate of 192 million in Reuters poll.

It proposed an annual dividend of 0.70 euros per share, up from 0.60 euros the year before and ahead of the 0.64 expected by the analysts, and also lifted its dividend policy.

From now on, the company aims to pay out 30-40 percent of annual operating cash flow. Previously, it aimed to distribute at least one third of net cash flow from operating activities, less operational capital expenditure.

Shares in the company rose 3.3 percent in early Helsinki trade.

"This is a very strong result ... The dividend flow will continue to be rapid in the coming years as they have a strong balance sheet and limited investment outlook," Inderes analysts said on Twitter.

UPM in November launched its latest cost-cutting programme as it battles falling European paper demand amid a shift from print products to digital devices.

It said there were prospects to improve profitability this year, but did not give a specific forecast.

"Profitability is affected by lower publication paper prices and lower electricity sales prices in the beginning of the year. The current weakened euro and lower oil price are supportive for the company's earnings," it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Niklas Pollard and Mark Potter)