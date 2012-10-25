HELSINKI Oct 25 Finnish forestry group
UPM-Kymmene reported a smaller-than-expected
quarterly profit, due to weak margins in its European paper
business.
Its underlying operating profit in the third quarter fell 10
percent from a year ago to 122 million euros ($158 million),
missing all analysts' forecasts which averaged 137 million euros
in a Reuters poll.
UPM, the world's biggest producer of graphic papers, also
repeated it expected its full-year core operating profit to fall
from 2011. ($1 = 0.7711 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)