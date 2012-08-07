HELSINKI Aug 7 Finnish forestry group
UPM-Kymmene reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly
profit and warned it was unlikely to show much improvement in
the second half.
UPM, which has been struggling with weak demand for its pulp
products, said its April-June operating profit excluding special
items fell to 118 million euros ($146 million) from 201 million
euros a year earlier. Analysts on average expected 150 million
euros, according to a Reuters poll.
The company said that while its profitability improved in
the first half compared to the previous six months, it would not
improve further in the latter half of 2012.
($1=0.8056 euros)
