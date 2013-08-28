* PGE posts Q2 net profit of $404 mln
* Beats forecasts thanks to cost cuts
(Adds details, analyst comment)
WARSAW Aug 28 Poland's largest utility PGE
reported on Wednesday a higher-than-expected net profit
in the second quarter as cost cutting and increased sales helped
it offset weak power prices.
The state-controlled power producer said its bottom line
increased by almost 20 percent year-on-year to 1.28 billion
zlotys ($403.6 million) compared with the 1.03 billion expected
by analysts in a Reuters poll.
PGE said it cut production costs by reducing output from the
most costly sources, such as hard coal-fired power plants and
biomass co-firing. The company has also cut labour costs thanks
to a voluntary redundancy programme.
While costs fell, retail sales at PGE went up by 16.5
percent.
Still PGE, together with other utilities around Europe, has
been hit by an economic slowdown and a reduction in demand.
The utility said power consumption in Poland fell by an
annual 1 percent in the first half of the year, though it ticked
up by 0.1 percent in the second quarter.
The company's average wholesale power prices fell in the
second quarter by 12 percent to 177 zlotys per megawatthour.
"I expect the shares to outperform the market," said Leszek
Iwaszko, analyst at Societe Generale. "However, what is most
important for PGE, is that the market is worried about 2014
results, with forward power contracts trading significantly
lower."
He added investors will also closely watch PGE's flagship
project to build two 900-megawatts units at its power plant in
Opole, in the south of Poland. The project is worth 11.6 billion
zlotys ($3.66 billion).
"The situation in Opole is still uncertain," the analyst
added.
($1 = 3.1716 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)