CHICAGO Oct 26 After two years of disappointing
profits from the holiday season, United Parcel Service Inc
is hoping a network of mom-and-pop retailers will help
it avoid a third blue Christmas.
Investors will be watching closely.
The coming weeks will be a referendum on the expansion of
UPS's Access Point network earlier this year to 8,000 locations
in 100 cities from a few large test markets.
The network, including 4,400 UPS stores and thousands of
small retailers, is meant to give the company's drivers more
places to leave packages for customers to pick up, avoiding
multiple delivery attempts.
UPS says it costs three times as much to deliver to a home
as to a business.
In densely populated areas, Access Point will "have a
dramatic impact" on UPS's ability to operate during the peak
season, said Geoff Light, U.S. president of product development.
UPS is also levying surcharges on packages delivered to
homes.
Handling holiday shipping profitably and effectively is
critical to UPS, which has delivered underwhelming results for
the past two Christmas seasons.
In 2013, a last-minute pre-Christmas surge in e-commerce
packages caught the company off-guard, and last year it
overestimated demand and hired too many workers.
Last year's fourth-quarter results underscored the hit from
residential packages. UPS reported its lowest net income as a
percentage of revenue for the quarter since the Great Recession
in 2008.
With e-commerce activity still unpredictable, it is not
certain whether the solution lies in an expanded Access Point
network.
It is clear, though, that if the world's largest package
delivery company slips for the third consecutive holiday season,
Wall Street will not take it well.
"Heads would roll," said Greg Donaldson, founder of
Donaldson Capital Management. Donaldson, whose Evansville,
Indiana, firm holds UPS shares, said he was confident the
company would do better this year.
Kent Winegar, portfolio manager of Austin, Texas-based asset
manager Terry McDaniel & Co, which also owns the stock, stressed
the importance of protecting the UPS brand. "They need to ...
make sure that every single package gets where it needs to go,"
he said.
In particular, the quarter is a test for UPS Chief Executive
Officer David Abney, who was chief operating officer before
taking the top post in 2014.
"IN THE HOT SEAT"
If a driver cannot deliver a package in one trip, he or she
drops it off at an Access Point for consumers to pick up,
executives said. Retailers receive undisclosed "nominal" fees
per package.
UPS's Light said tests in markets like New York and Chicago
during the 2014 peak were highly successful and that only a
"very small number" of retailers since left the network.
At Access Point store Fruit Paradise in Chicago, people who
collect packages often buy its Mexican ice cream treats and
snacks, said owner Gabriela Ortiz.
"I'm not going to make money off the packages," Ortiz said.
"This is about getting people to come in and know we are here."
Elizabeth Milito, senior executive counsel at the National
Federation of Independent Business, said that while increased
foot traffic should help small retailers, they could suffer if
it distracts them from their regular customers. And if people
are unhappy about waiting for packages, it could hurt the
reputation of the company that sold them their goods.
David Beets is a case in point. The owner of Dell Cove Spice
Co in Chicago was notified in July that a package from a vendor
was at a local retailer listed as an Access Point.
During two lengthy visits, the retailer could not find his
package. During the third, Beets was told it had been returned
to the vendor because he had not picked it up.
"If a customer of mine had that kind of experience, they'd
never order from me again," Beets said.
John Haber, CEO of logistics management firm Spend
Management Experts, said he was looking at how UPS handles
e-commerce volumes across its entire network.
Last year, for instance, the company delivered 35 million
packages on its peak day, almost double the 2014 daily average
of 18 million.
"To me, Access Point is just a smokescreen," Haber said.
"The real question is, can they execute through peak season?
"If they can't get it right this year, they're going to be
in the hot seat."
(Reporting by Joe White and Lisa Von Ahn)