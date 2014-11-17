ATLANTA Nov 17 United Parcel Service Inc's
chief executive officer said on Monday the company's
closer collaboration with major retailers should bring a smooth
holiday season, but he said UPS would charge customers more or
even refuse packages if last-minute sales by a major customer
threaten the company's system.
"With the changes we've made, I feel very comfortable about
peak (season) this year," David Abney told Reuters in an
interview at UPS headquarters in Atlanta.
UPS has put in place what it describes as a "control tower"
system to manage surges that have grown with the rise of
e-commerce. Imposing additional charges or refusing delivery for
existing customers would be "the exception versus the rule,"
Abney said.
Last year a late surge in pre-Christmas online retail sales
left an estimated 2 million express packages undelivered in the
United States. UPS, the world's largest package delivery
company, was badly affected by the last-minute flood of
packages.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Douglas Royalty)