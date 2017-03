July 23 United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday posted a smaller quarterly profit as customers, especially on international routes, chose slower, cheaper shipping services.

For the second quarter, UPS, the world's No. 1 package delivery company, earned $1.07 billion, or $1.13 a share, compared with $1.12 billion, or $1.15 a share last year.

Total revenue increased 1.2 percent to $13.51 billion.

UPS shares closed at $87.61 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.