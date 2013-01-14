Jan 14 United Parcel Service Inc said
the European Commission has informed the company that it is
working on a decision to prohibit UPS's proposed acquisition of
TNT Express NV.
The world No. 1 package delivery company is seeking to buy
Dutch peer and European market leader TNT to gain access to
TNT's network in the fast-growing Asian and Latin American
markets.
Upon prohibition by the commission, UPS's offer condition
relating to EU Competition Clearance will not be fulfilled and
the company will pay TNT a termination fee of EUR 200 million
and withdraw the offer, UPS said in a statement.