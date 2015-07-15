NEW YORK, July 15 United Parcel Service Inc
was sued on Wednesday by the U.S. Equal Employment
Opportunity Commission, which accused the package delivery
company of discriminating against employees and job applicants
whose religious practices conflicted with its uniform and
appearance policy.
The complaint accused UPS of having failed since at least
2004 to hire, promote or accommodate people whose practices
conflicted with the policy.
According to the EEOC, UPS forbids male supervisors and male
employees whose jobs require customer contact from wearing
beards, or growing their hair below collar length.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)