Oct 25 United Parcel Service (UPS.N) reported a
higher quarterly profit on Tuesday and affirmed its outlook for
record 2011 results, .
The world's largest package delivery company said
third-quarter net income rose to $1.04 billion, or $1.06 per
share, from $991 million, or 99 cents a share, a year earlier.
Adjusted for a one-time item, the profit was 93 cents a
share a year earlier.
Revenue rose 18 percent to $13.17 billion, matching the
analysts' average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Lynn Adler in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)