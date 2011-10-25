* Q3 EPS $1.06, slightly above $1.05 Wall St estimate
* Revenue $13.17 bln, matching Wall St view
* CEO sees slow-growing economy continuing
* Shares down 1.7 percent
By Lynn Adler
Oct 25 United Parcel Service (UPS.N) reported a
higher quarterly profit as increased pricing, cost cutting and
technology improvements helped compensate for domestic shipping
volume dulled by a sluggish economy, and it affirmed its
outlook for record 2011 results.
The company's shares slid more than 2 percent in midday
trading, giving back some of a more than 15 percent rally from
this month's lows, with the pace of consumer holiday demand
still in question.
The U.S. economy appears to have stabilized and is growing
slowly, after concern about a possible double-dip recession
stifled consumer demand earlier this year, UPS said.
U.S. consumer confidence sank to a 2-1/2-year low in
October on worries about jobs and income. [ID:nN1E79O0MU].
"Their tone was clearly more positive than it was last
quarter, but ... there's still some uncertainty," said analyst
Kevin Sterling of BB&T Capital Markets in Richmond, Virginia.
"Given the run in the stock price in October, there's
probably some profit-taking today," he said. "They didn't come
out and say, hey, things are great and we're raising our
guidance. They said things are OK, we're UPS and we're
weathering the storm."
The company is well-positioned to handle a run-up in volume
from customers with lean inventories ahead of the peak holiday
season, analysts agree.
The final two weeks before Christmas could have a
"meaningful" effect on fourth-quarter results if consumer
demand picks up and retailers low on inventory need fast
shipment of goods, Chief Executive Officer Scott Davis told
analysts on a conference call.
"Over the last month or so, we are starting to see better
economic numbers, so there is more optimism out there, and that
could turn things around," Davis said. "We are still expecting
a slow-growth economy, but I don't think it is as negative as
people were thinking two and three months ago."
The company's shares were down 1.7 percent at $69.66 in
midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange, while the Dow
Jones Transportation average .DJT fell 1.8 percent.
UPS has forecast record earnings per share of $4.15 to
$4.40 this year as it cut costs and raised shipping rates in
the face of a slowly expanding global economy.
UPS and FedEx Corp (FDX.N) are considered economic
bellwethers because of the volume of packages they handle.
The value of packages handled by UPS's trucks and planes
each year is equivalent to about 6 percent of U.S. gross
domestic product and 2 percent of global GDP.
NAIL-BITER
Domestic shipping volume averaged 12.74 million packages a
day, little changed from 12.73 million a year ago. Operating
margins improved on higher yields, or revenue per package, as
well as on more efficient networks, the company said.
Core pricing, excluding fuel surcharge, rose by an average
of 3 percent domestically in the quarter, UPS said.
"Domestic margins coming in better than expected,
especially given further uncertainty in terms of volumes,
underscores the investment opportunity here," said Peter
Nesvold, Jefferies & Co. analyst.
If the company can keep raising prices around this pace,
"that little bit of pricing goes a long way in terms of
earnings over the next several years," he added.
Most transport companies have been reporting freight volume
at or slightly above very low expectations, analysts said.
Holiday shipping season is "more of a nail-biter than it
used to be," UPS's Chief Financial Officer Kurt Kuehn said in
an interview.
Many consumers now wait until the final days to order
online, making it harder for the company to gauge aircraft and
other transport needs.
E-commerce accounts for more than one-third of UPS's total
domestic shipments. FedEx on Monday forecast record holiday
shipments, due mainly to online shopping, and said it plans to
add 20,000 seasonal workers to help handle the extra volume.
[ID:nN1E79N0C7].
In September, FedEx cut its full-year profit forecast and
called for ongoing sluggish economic growth. [ID:nS1E78L03W]
Responding to slow exports from Asia to the United States,
UPS said it had cut capacity there by 10 percent. But it
expects volume to pick up in the fourth quarter, boosted by
shipments of new technology product launches.
International shipping volume averaged 2.34 million a day,
up from 2.24 million.
"Asia reflected kind of the chaos we felt we were in during
August in the U.S.," Kuehn said. "Given the absolute stalemate
in D.C., the concerns about perhaps a double dip, it really did
slow down demand. Our aircraft reflected that coming out of
Asia."
UPS has also been pushing for trade agreements that it says
will open the way for more exports.
Davis, who is on U.S. President Barack Obama's Export
Council, has said that one UPS job is created for every 22
packages that cross international borders.
On Oct. 21, Obama signed free trade deals with South Korea,
Panama and Colombia that are estimated to boost exports by
around $13 billion annually. [ID:nN1E79K0K4]
The world's largest package delivery company said
third-quarter net income rose to $1.04 billion, or $1.06 per
share, from $991 million, or 99 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting $1.05 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 18 percent to $13.17 billion, matching the
analysts' average forecast.
