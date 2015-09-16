By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, Sept 16
NEW YORK, Sept 16 A federal judge said New York
State and New York City may pursue a lawsuit accusing United
Parcel Service Inc of illegally delivering more than
683,000 cartons of untaxed cigarettes in the state, depriving
them of millions of dollars in taxes.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan rejected
UPS' argument that the lawsuit, which sought more than $181
million of damages and penalties, did not properly allege that
it delivered contraband cigarettes to unauthorized recipients,
or did so deliberately.
"The amended complaint alleges that UPS knowingly delivered
enormous quantities of unstamped, untaxed cigarettes to persons
throughout the United States, including the State and the City,"
Forrest wrote on Wednesday. "That is sufficient."
UPS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Another Manhattan federal judge, Edgardo Ramos, in March
said the state and city may pursue a similar lawsuit against UPS
rival FedEx Corp over the shipment of nearly 400,000
cartons of cigarettes. A carton of cigarettes
usually contains 10 packs.
The lawsuit against Atlanta-based UPS accused it of having
since 2010 illegally shipped unstamped cartons of cigarettes to
unlicensed wholesalers, unlicensed retailers and residences,
often from smoke shops on Indian reservations within New York.
It claimed that this violated UPS' October 2005 agreement
with the state not to ship cigarettes to individual consumers
and unlicensed dealers.
The lawsuit also alleged violations of the federal
Contraband Cigarette Trafficking Act, a federal racketeering
law, and various state laws.
In seeking a dismissal, UPS had also argued that many of the
suspect deliveries may have contained other tobacco products,
such as cigars.
Forrest, however, said this would not absolve it of
liability for delivering unstamped cigarettes.
The judge did dismiss claims under the federal Prevent All
Cigarette Trafficking Act, and a state public health law.
A spokesman for New York City's Law Department said the city
is pleased that it can pursue its "most significant claims"
against UPS, as "part of a comprehensive city effort to halt
illegal shipments of cigarettes into the city."
The office of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
had no immediate comment.
The case is New York et al v. United Parcel Service Inc,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
15-01136.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Grant
McCool)