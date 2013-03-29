March 29 United Parcel Service Inc has
agreed to forfeit $40 million it earned from illegal Internet
pharmacies shipping drugs using its services, U.S. authorities
said Friday.
As part of the settlement, UPS entered a non-prosecution
agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.
The company also agreed to put a compliance program into
place to prevent illegal online pharmacies from distributing
drugs through its shipping services in the future, authorities
said.
"Good corporate citizens like UPS play an important role in
halting the flow of illegal drugs that degrade our nation's
communities," Northern California U.S. Attorney Melinda Haag
said in a statement.
UPS cooperated with the investigation, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said UPS was on notice from 2003 to 2010 that
Internet pharmacies were shipping drugs without prescriptions,
yet the company didn't put procedures in place to shut down
their accounts.
"We believe we have an obligation and responsibility to help
curb the sale and shipment of drugs sold through illegal
Internet pharmacies," said Susan Rosenberg, a UPS spokeswoman.