Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
June 17 United Parcel Service Inc, the world's biggest package delivery company, said it will start charging by size of packages for all ground services in the United States, as it looks to offset rising fuel costs.
Rival FedEx Corp announced a similar pricing plan along with an increase in fuel surcharge in May.
UPS' new pricing, which will be implemented from Dec. 29, will also include packages to Canada, the company said.
UPS already charges by bulk, in addition to weight, for air shipments. (Reporting by Sweta Singh; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
