CHICAGO, April 28 United Parcel Service Inc
is confident China's economic growth rate has stabilized
and the world's largest package delivery company is offering
more ecommerce and export services to small and medium-sized
businesses there, a top executive said on Thursday.
"We do see stabilization out of China," Chief Financial
Officer Richard Peretz said in a phone interview.
Concerns were rife last year that China's economy was
stalling after decades of roaring growth. Many western companies
operating there insist growth would remain robust as the
country's rising middle class gradually replaces exports as an
engine of economic growth.
"It's kind of stabilized to where we have a comfort level
with the growth rate and what it's going to do," Peretz said
after UPS, often seen as a U.S. economic bellwether, posted
first-quarter net profit that beat expectations.
He said Europe is showing signs of growth and UPS's regional
market share has been increasing.
Once main rival FedEx Corp completes its $5 billion
acquisition of Dutch package delivery company TNT Express NV
, UPS will be knocked into third place in Europe.
Deutsche Post AG's is the market leader in Europe.
Peretz said UPS is concerned that Britain's possible exit
from the European Union, often abbreviated to Brexit, would
create confusion over the country's import and export laws and
basic functions such as how to clear customers. British voters
will vote on the issue in a June 23 referendum.
"If Britain exits it could create some barriers to trade. It
could slow things down," Peretz said.
"The UK would have a tremendous amount of treaties that
they're going to have to negotiate," he added. "We do feel the
EU is a stronger bloc with the UK as a full member."
He added that a Brexit would likely bring back trade
barriers plus customs and other fees not seen since the 1990s,
noting that the EU made trading within the bloc easier.
(Reporting by Nick Carey, Editing by Franklin Paul and Richard
Chang)