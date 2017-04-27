BRIEF-General Finance Corp to promote Jody Miller to CEO
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer
NEW YORK, April 27 United Parcel Service Inc reported a higher quarterly net profit on Thursday as revenue grew across its domestic, international and supply chain and freight segments.
The Atlanta-based company posted first-quarter net income of $1.158 billion, or $1.32 per share, up 2.4 percent from $1.131 billion, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had, on average, expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.29. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez)
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2t7C29O Further company coverage:
June 15 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice was conducting an investigation related to some of its cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government.