Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe Q4 profit jumps
* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development firm, posted on Monday a more than doubling in fourth quarter net profit, boosted by a fair value gain from investment property.
DETROIT Feb 3 United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday reported a slightly lower quarterly profit after a disappointing peak holiday season during which its costs were higher than expected.
The world's largest package delivery company reported a net profit for the fourth quarter of $1.15 billion, down nearly 2 percent from $1.17 billion the previous year.
Atlanta-based UPS posted earnings per share of $1.25, unchanged from a year earlier and meeting the expectation of analysts. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development firm, posted on Monday a more than doubling in fourth quarter net profit, boosted by a fair value gain from investment property.
* Says mobile device malware infection rates increased steadily in 2016, reaching an all-time high