DETROIT Feb 3 United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday reported a slightly lower quarterly profit after a disappointing peak holiday season during which its costs were higher than expected.

The world's largest package delivery company reported a net profit for the fourth quarter of $1.15 billion, down nearly 2 percent from $1.17 billion the previous year.

Atlanta-based UPS posted earnings per share of $1.25, unchanged from a year earlier and meeting the expectation of analysts. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)