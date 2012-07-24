BRIEF-Argo Group signs agreement with Marine Underwriters of America
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses
July 24 United Parcel Service reported higher quarterly results that missed forecasts and the world's largest package delivery company cut its 2012 outlook, citing uncertain global economic conditions.
UPS on Tuesday said net earnings rose to $1.12 billion, or $1.16 per share in the second quarter, from $1.092 billion, or $1.09 per share a year earlier.
Adjusted profit rose 7.5 percent to $1.15 per share compared with $1.07 per share a year earlier, when the company recorded two real estate transactions.
The company lowered its full-year outlook to $4.50 to $4.70 a share, from its prior estimate of $4.75 to $5.00 earnings per share. (Reporting By Lynn Adler; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
Feb 27 Liquefied natural gas production at Chevron's Gorgon Train Two project in Australia has resumed, a company spokesman said on Monday.
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.