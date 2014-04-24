April 24 United Parcel Service Inc, the world's biggest courier company, reported a 12 percent fall in quarterly profit due to higher costs related to a severe winter in the United States.

The company's net income fell to $911 million, or 98 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.03 billion, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.

UPS said total operating expenses rose 4 percent to $12.27 billion. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)