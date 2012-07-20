BRUSSELS, July 20 EU antitrust regulators
stepped up their investigation into a 5.2-billion-euro ($6.4
billion) bid by United Parcel Service to buy Dutch peer
TNT Express on Friday, saying they were concerned
about the combined company's high market share.
UPS, the world's No. 1 package delivery company, said last
week that it expected the European Commission to open a lengthy
in-depth investigation into the deal. T he EU watchdog launched a
preliminary review in June.
The Commission said it was worried about potential
competition issues in the small package delivery sector,
particularly international express services in some EU countries
where the combined company would have very high market shares.
The EU executive said it would decide by Nov. 28 whether to
clear the deal.
The acquisition of TNT will reinforce UPS's global market
share and give it access to the Dutch company's stronger
networks in fast-growing Asian and Latin American markets.
Analysts have said UPS would need to sell assets to soothe
regulatory concerns about its largest ever deal. German rival
Deutsche Post has expressed worries about the
combined group's strong power in a limited market.
($1 = 0.8156 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Adrian Croft)