* Deal was expected to close in fourth quarter
* EC asks to extend investigation period
* At issue are antitrust conditions
* Proposed $6.55 bln TNT deal was announced in March
Sept 5 United Parcel Service Inc said on
Wednesday that EU regulators are extending their review of the
company's planned takeover of Dutch peer TNT Express NV
because antitrust conditions will not be met by an
earlier deadline.
UPS, the world's No. 1 package delivery company, now expects
the deal to close in early 2013 instead of in the fourth quarter
of this year.
UPS and TNT Express agreed to a European Commission request
to extend the investigation period for review of additional
information related to the 5.2 billion euro ($6.55 billion)
deal, UPS said in a statement.
The company said it would seek another extension of the
offer period if conditions tied to competition have not been met
by the new Nov. 9 deadline.
UPS announced the planned acquisition on March 19.
EU antitrust regulators in July stepped up the probe into
the transaction, the biggest in UPS's 105-year history, citing
worries about concentration in the small package delivery
sector.
"We have said that we recognize this is a very large
transaction and it's not at all unusual in a transaction of this
size for the Commission to ask for more time for review," said
UPS spokesman Norman Black.
Analysts have expected that UPS might need to divest some
assets and restructure operations based on overlap with TNT
Express' network as well as regulatory restrictions.
UPS, under European law, cannot own TNT's airline operations
as an American company.
"We're working very closely with TNT to make sure that the
airline continues to function and support the TNT operation,"
Black noted.