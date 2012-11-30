* EU concerned about competition from UPS-TNT merger
By Gilbert Kreijger
AMSTERDAM, Nov 30 United Parcel Service Inc
(UPS) and its Dutch takeover target TNT Express NV
have submitted plans to meet European anti-trust
concerns as they battle to keep the acquisition on track.
The two companies said they planned to sell assets and open
up their air flight operations, but gave no details, leaving TNT
Express shares languishing some 20 percent below the 9.50 euros
offer price as many investors took the view that the deal was
unlikely to happen.
Andre Mulder, analyst at brokerage Kepler Capital, said it
was unclear how any proposed concessions would work in practice,
in particular the opening up of their airline networks, as this
would require some competitors to change their overall logistics
strategies.
"We however doubt whether that is sufficient to please the
EC. We remain negative on the chance of success," Mulder said.
TNT Express shares rose just over 1 percent in early trade
to 7.65 euros.
The European Commission (EC), Europe's competition watchdog,
is worried the 5.2 billion euros ($6.8 billion) takeover by UPS,
the world's No. 1 package delivery firm, would leave only two
other big players, Deutsche Post AG's DHL and
U.S.-based FedEx Corp.
The EC last month warned UPS about the combined companies'
high market share and said it would seek concessions before it
could approve the deal.
The two companies did not say on Friday which operations and
assets could be sold and did not name any possible buyers or
users of their air flight operations. But they said the terms of
the offer would not change due to their proposed concessions.
ASSET SALES
"The proposed remedies aim to address the EC's concerns
regarding the competitive effects of the intended merger on the
international express small package market in Europe," the two
said in a joint statement.
UPS has argued that in addition to FedEx and DHL, its
competitors also include national postal companies such as
French mail group DPD and Royal Mail's European
express parcel service GLS, as well as freight forwarders like
Swiss companies Kuehne & Nagel and Panalpina.
But divestments were widely expected for the deal to go
ahead. Analysts had said UPS might need to sell some assets and
restructure operations, based on the overlap with TNT Express's
network, as well as regulatory restrictions, and had flagged the
UK business as one area that could be sold.
TNT Express is the market leader in Europe with an 18
percent share, while Deutsche Post DHL is second at 15 percent
and UPS has 10 percent.
Analysts have estimated that in the UK, TNT Express and UPS
have a combined market share of about 35 percent, while in
Germany and France their share is about 30 percent and in the
Netherlands it is below 30 percent.
TNT Express has conditionally sold its airlines operations
to Dublin-based ASL Aviation Group, the Dutch company said two
weeks ago.
UPS, under European law, cannot own TNT's airline operations
as it is an American company.
UPS has talked to FedEx and subsidiaries of France's La
Poste and Britain's Royal Mail to sell assets or open
its network to rivals, news agency Bloomberg reported on
Wednesday.