BRIEF-Mitsui & Co says to take 20 pct stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
AMSTERDAM Aug 22 United Parcel Service will extend the offer period for Dutch rival TNT Express to Nov. 9 because antitrust conditions will not be met before the original deadline at the end of this month.
Last week, the European Commission temporarily stopped its investigation into UPS's 5.2 billion euro ($6.5 billion) bid for TNT Express.
The EU competition regulator opened a preliminary probe into the proposed acquisition in June because it said the deal would narrow an already small international parcel delivery sector.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 19 The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.