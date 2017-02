AMSTERDAM, June 21 United Parcel Service Inc will launch its 5.2 billion euro ($6.6 billion) offer for Dutch rival TNT Express on Friday, the two companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

TNT Express agreed in March to be bought by U.S.-listed UPS, which will boost its position as the world's largest package delivery company outside the United States. ($1 = 0.7873 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Edmund Klamann)