BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
AMSTERDAM Jan 14 Dutch postal firm PostNL , the biggest shareholder in delivery firm TNT Express , said it will seek to monetise its stake and create better value for shareholders if United Parcel Service (UPS) drops its takeover bid.
PostNL had expected to use proceeds from UPS's offer for TNT Express to pay a dividend.
"The transaction between UPS and TNT Express would have maximised the value of our stake in TNT Express," Herna Verhagen, CEO of PostNL said in a statement.
"If upon a formal decision of the European Commission, the acquisition of TNT Express is not pursued, we expect that we will monetise the stake over the medium term to create better value for shareholders, after we have seen stability return to TNT Express."
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.